Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $5,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $466,000. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 11.8% during the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 26.5% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $1,461,000. 68.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.89.

In related news, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $274,213.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,436.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 73,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $13,053,517.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 339,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,954,483.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,314 shares of company stock worth $20,526,026. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $202.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.21 and a 12 month high of $205.58.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 18.29%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

