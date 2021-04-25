Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 25,968 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,022 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 25,968 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. owned about 10.57% of ConocoPhillips worth $7,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 750 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $49.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.06. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $69.61 million, a PE ratio of -44.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.91%.

A number of analysts recently commented on COP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.64.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.