Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,861 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $9,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth $327,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $868,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 874.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $213,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In other news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 1,485 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total transaction of $1,161,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $163,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,108 shares of company stock worth $22,162,955. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $875.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $750.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $756.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.64 billion, a PE ratio of 99.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $492.00 and a 12 month high of $893.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $879.00 to $892.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $825.00 to $925.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $805.95.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.