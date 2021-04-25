Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,958 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $6,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in The Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Progressive alerts:

PGR opened at $100.76 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $71.25 and a 52-week high of $102.05. The company has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.46 and a 200-day moving average of $93.28.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $11.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

A number of research firms have commented on PGR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of The Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.69.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $202,585.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,258.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 332,721 shares in the company, valued at $30,410,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,594 shares of company stock worth $1,418,589. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.