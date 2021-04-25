Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,409 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $6,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.35.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMC opened at $127.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.53 and its 200 day moving average is $115.58. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.80 and a 12 month high of $128.86. The company has a market capitalization of $64.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

