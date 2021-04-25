Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,009 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Humana were worth $6,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at about $601,429,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,267,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,802,248,000 after buying an additional 1,136,161 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,989,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,098,313,000 after buying an additional 656,606 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana by 147.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $232,963,000 after buying an additional 338,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 628,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,220,000 after acquiring an additional 321,038 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUM stock opened at $448.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $359.46 and a 12 month high of $474.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $415.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $409.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.76 billion. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.67%.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total value of $10,412,841.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,975,628.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total transaction of $1,396,940.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,939,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $461.38.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

