Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,087 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $6,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APD stock opened at $290.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $279.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.18. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $212.23 and a one year high of $327.89. The company has a market capitalization of $64.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on APD shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.00.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

