Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,280 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,384 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 51.0% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Exane Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,362,000. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the first quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $828,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $361,040.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,756,793.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.56, for a total value of $86,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,639,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,200 shares of company stock worth $1,533,052 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $217.90 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $202.57 and a twelve month high of $306.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.21.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

