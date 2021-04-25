Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 13,653 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 342,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,653 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.4% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $52,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $150.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $455.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $82.40 and a 52 week high of $161.69.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

A number of research firms have commented on JPM. Seaport Global Securities boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.23.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $1,968,792.30. Insiders have sold a total of 83,141 shares of company stock worth $12,082,545 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

