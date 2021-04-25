Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,400 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ITW. UBS Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $211.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.76.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $228.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $72.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $220.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.05. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.66 and a 1 year high of $229.38.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

In related news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

