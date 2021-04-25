Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 2,672 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $6,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 253.5% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.08.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 6,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $695,765.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,062 shares in the company, valued at $19,831,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider David S. Goone sold 9,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $1,012,400.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,290,676.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 48,331 shares of company stock worth $5,558,653 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ICE stock opened at $121.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.73. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $87.51 and a one year high of $121.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 34.02%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

