Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 2,746 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,746 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $8,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CME. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 15.1% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in CME Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 53,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in CME Group by 23.0% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total transaction of $308,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,826.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total value of $2,151,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,600,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,390 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $207.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.89 and a 1 year high of $216.75. The firm has a market cap of $74.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 0.46.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.94%.

CME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $207.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on CME Group from $207.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.00.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

