Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 2,783 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,783 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $9,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 76.3% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 226.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist boosted their target price on Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.65.

Cigna stock opened at $251.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $256.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $243.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. Cigna’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cigna news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 5,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total transaction of $1,054,417.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,450 shares in the company, valued at $8,701,401. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $655,586.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,830,445.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,372 shares of company stock worth $47,208,656 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

