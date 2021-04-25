Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 2,860 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $8,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 87,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 24,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 6,199 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3,930.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 40,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 39,739 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $2,981,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 22,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $93.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.34 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.76 and a 200-day moving average of $88.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.43.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.