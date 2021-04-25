Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 3,263 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,263 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $8,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of CSX by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Sanchez Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in CSX by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 14,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

NASDAQ CSX opened at $103.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $103.74.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.86%.

CSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Argus increased their price objective on CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.70.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.