Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 3,809 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,809 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $5,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $67.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.92. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $80.75. The firm has a market cap of $53.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. Twitter’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $1,174,373.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total transaction of $153,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,083 shares of company stock valued at $5,052,261. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Cleveland Research raised Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $56.50) on shares of Twitter in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.63.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

