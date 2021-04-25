Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 4,437 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,437 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $5,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 209.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 813.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,049.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $280,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JCI. Morgan Stanley upgraded Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. HSBC cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.89.

JCI opened at $62.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.01. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $63.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a PE ratio of 74.00, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

