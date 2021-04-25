Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 783 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $7,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.3% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% in the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 641,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,465,000 after buying an additional 16,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total value of $6,533,569.24. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total transaction of $564,380,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,149,073 shares of company stock worth $608,055,929. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EL stock opened at $313.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.63. The stock has a market cap of $113.83 billion, a PE ratio of 191.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $158.25 and a one year high of $316.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $307.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.91.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

