Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 844 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $5,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MCO opened at $327.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $235.13 and a twelve month high of $329.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.07.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 29.92%.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $135,843.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,064,288.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total value of $318,992.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,850.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,118 shares of company stock worth $4,771,584. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MCO. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Moody’s from $292.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Moody’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.17.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

