Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,786 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $6,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 13.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 190,923 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $44,073,000 after acquiring an additional 23,353 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth about $523,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 7.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the software company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 36.1% in the third quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 13,463 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter valued at approximately $706,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Argus raised their price target on Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Autodesk in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.87.

In other Autodesk news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total transaction of $2,537,084.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $1,019,168.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $295.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.84 billion, a PE ratio of 153.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $277.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.57 and a fifty-two week high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

