Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 426,987 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 18,481 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $5,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.29.

In related news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $12.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -305.50, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $13.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $33.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.89 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.