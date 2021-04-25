Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,376 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 6,467 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $5,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,365,482 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,466,630,000 after buying an additional 7,504,643 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 736,350.9% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 53,760,919 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 53,753,619 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,857,825 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,115,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,986 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,978,663 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $910,145,000 after acquiring an additional 10,954,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,652,639 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $355,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.47.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,078.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $1,487,721.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,573.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,128,794 shares of company stock valued at $74,168,434 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $36.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -405.95 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.74. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $39.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 1,500.00%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

