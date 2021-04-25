Harvest Finance (FARM) Price Hits $202.68

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One Harvest Finance coin can now be bought for about $202.68 or 0.00403677 BTC on popular exchanges. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $108.70 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Harvest Finance has traded down 15% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 563,624 coins and its circulating supply is 536,315 coins. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

