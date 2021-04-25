HashCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $94,739.00 (HSC)

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. In the last week, HashCoin has traded down 40.3% against the dollar. One HashCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HashCoin has a total market capitalization of $951,697.69 and approximately $94,739.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HashCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00065744 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00018766 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00060241 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.62 or 0.00094844 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $347.02 or 0.00691149 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,925.96 or 0.07819306 BTC.

HashCoin Coin Profile

HashCoin (HSC) is a coin. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 coins. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io . HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

Buying and Selling HashCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HashCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HashCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.