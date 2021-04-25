Hashgard Trading 32.5% Lower This Week (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. One Hashgard coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hashgard has a market capitalization of $4.06 million and approximately $95,466.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hashgard has traded 32.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00065298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00018462 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00061520 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.87 or 0.00094102 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.91 or 0.00682430 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,002.78 or 0.08036222 BTC.

Hashgard Coin Profile

GARD is a coin. Its launch date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard . Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

Hashgard Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

