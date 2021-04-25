Hathor (HTR) Tops One Day Volume of $5.53 Million

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded up 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Hathor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.10 or 0.00002121 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hathor has traded 33.4% lower against the dollar. Hathor has a market cap of $199.37 million and approximately $5.53 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00060999 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.21 or 0.00267823 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004439 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $541.92 or 0.01042589 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00024201 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.06 or 0.00658078 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52,184.93 or 1.00397343 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Hathor Coin Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. Hathor’s official website is hathor.network . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Hathor Coin Trading

