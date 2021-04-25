HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Position Boosted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.44% of HCI Group worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HCI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in HCI Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in HCI Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in HCI Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in HCI Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HCI shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of HCI Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities upped their price target on HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Truist raised their price objective on HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

HCI Group stock opened at $72.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. HCI Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.59 and a fifty-two week high of $80.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.77. The firm has a market cap of $628.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.67.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. HCI Group had a return on equity of 0.97% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $70.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HCI Group, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

