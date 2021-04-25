Head to Head Analysis: MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) vs. Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) and MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.5% of Associated Banc shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.4% of MainStreet Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Associated Banc shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of MainStreet Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Associated Banc and MainStreet Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Associated Banc $1.55 billion 2.11 $326.79 million $1.97 10.86 MainStreet Bancshares $63.67 million 2.48 $13.95 million $1.69 12.37

Associated Banc has higher revenue and earnings than MainStreet Bancshares. Associated Banc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MainStreet Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Associated Banc has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MainStreet Bancshares has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Associated Banc and MainStreet Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Associated Banc 20.66% 5.68% 0.61% MainStreet Bancshares 17.17% 8.22% 0.80%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Associated Banc and MainStreet Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Associated Banc 0 8 1 0 2.11 MainStreet Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Associated Banc currently has a consensus price target of $15.71, indicating a potential downside of 26.57%. Given Associated Banc’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Associated Banc is more favorable than MainStreet Bancshares.

Summary

Associated Banc beats MainStreet Bancshares on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers savings, money market deposit accounts, IRA accounts, and certificates of deposit; deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications. This segment also provides specialized financial services comprising interest rate risk management, foreign exchange solutions, and commodity hedging; administration of pension, profit-sharing and other employee benefit plans, fiduciary and corporate agency services, and institutional asset management; fixed and variable annuities, full-service, and discount and online investment brokerage; investment advisory services; and trust and investment management accounts. The company's Community, Consumer, and Business segment offers checking, credit, debit and pre-paid cards, online banking and bill pay, and money transfer services; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 228 banking branches. Associated Banc-Corp was founded in 1861 and is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

About MainStreet Bancshares

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations primarily in Northern Virginia and the greater Washington, the District of Columbia metropolitan area. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, remote deposit capture, and courier services. It also provides commercial loans, including government contract receivables, plant and equipment, general working capital, contract administration, and acquisition loans; commercial real estate, real estate construction, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising car loans, term loans, credit cards, and overdraft protection. In addition, the company provides payment service and deposit insurance solutions; remote deposit of checks; and internet bill payment, online cash management, and online and mobile banking services. It operates through a network of seven branches located in Herndon, Fairfax, Fairfax City, McLean, Clarendon, and Leesburg, Virginia, and one branch in Washington, the District of Columbia; and provides automated teller machine transaction services at approximately 55,000 locations in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Mexico. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

