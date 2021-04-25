Head-To-Head Comparison: EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) versus Life Storage (NYSE:LSI)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) and Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

EPR Properties has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Life Storage has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares EPR Properties and Life Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EPR Properties -15.35% -2.15% -0.88% Life Storage 25.67% 7.09% 3.49%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EPR Properties and Life Storage’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EPR Properties $651.97 million 5.47 $202.24 million $5.44 8.76 Life Storage $574.74 million 12.61 $258.70 million $5.62 16.88

Life Storage has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EPR Properties. EPR Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Life Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.7% of EPR Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of Life Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of EPR Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Life Storage shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for EPR Properties and Life Storage, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EPR Properties 2 4 1 0 1.86 Life Storage 0 1 5 0 2.83

EPR Properties presently has a consensus target price of $31.25, indicating a potential downside of 34.46%. Life Storage has a consensus target price of $88.86, indicating a potential downside of 6.32%. Given Life Storage’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Life Storage is more favorable than EPR Properties.

Summary

Life Storage beats EPR Properties on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money. We have nearly $6.7 billion in total investments across 44 states. We adhere to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on key industry, property and tenant level cash flow standards. We believe our focused approach provides a competitive advantage and the potential for stable and attractive returns.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month. Life Storage consistently provides responsive service to approximately 500,000 customers, making it a leader in the industry.

