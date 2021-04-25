Head to Head Comparison: General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) vs. Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) and General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Gladstone Capital and General American Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Capital -3.68% 10.83% 5.71% General American Investors N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Gladstone Capital and General American Investors’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Capital $47.96 million 7.30 -$1.87 million $0.81 13.30 General American Investors N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

General American Investors has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gladstone Capital.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.6% of Gladstone Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.0% of General American Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Gladstone Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of General American Investors shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Gladstone Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. General American Investors pays an annual dividend of $2.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Gladstone Capital pays out 96.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Gladstone Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Gladstone Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Gladstone Capital and General American Investors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A General American Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Gladstone Capital has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, General American Investors has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gladstone Capital beats General American Investors on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants. It operates as a business development company. The fund also makes private equity investments in acquisitions, buyouts and recapitalizations, and refinancing existing debts. It targets small and medium-sized companies in United States. It invests in companies engaged in the business services, light and specialty manufacturing, niche industrial products and services, specialty consumer products and services, energy services, transportation and logistics, healthcare and education services, specialty chemicals, media and communications and aerospace and defense. The fund seeks to invest between $7 million and $30 million in companies that have between $20 million and $150 million in sales and EBITDA between $3 million and $25 million. It prefers to acquire minority stakes. It seeks to exit its investments through strategic acquisitions by other industry participants or financial buyers, initial public offerings of common stock, or other capital market transactions.

General American Investors Company Profile

General American Investors Company, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach to make its investments. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. General American Investors Company, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is based in New York, New York.

