Head to Head Review: Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) versus Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB)

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) and Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

This table compares Daqo New Energy and Enveric Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daqo New Energy $349.99 million 17.77 $29.52 million $0.40 223.78 Enveric Biosciences $39.92 million 1.28 -$5.60 million N/A N/A

Daqo New Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Enveric Biosciences.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Daqo New Energy and Enveric Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daqo New Energy 0 1 3 0 2.75 Enveric Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Daqo New Energy presently has a consensus price target of $70.37, indicating a potential downside of 21.39%. Given Daqo New Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Daqo New Energy is more favorable than Enveric Biosciences.

Volatility & Risk

Daqo New Energy has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enveric Biosciences has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.6% of Daqo New Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Enveric Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Enveric Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Daqo New Energy and Enveric Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daqo New Energy 13.98% 12.41% 6.49% Enveric Biosciences -19.34% -58.42% -25.44%

Summary

Daqo New Energy beats Enveric Biosciences on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp. in August 2009. Daqo New Energy Corp. was founded in 2006 and is based in Wanzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Enveric Biosciences Company Profile

Enveric Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing various cannabinoid medicines to enhance quality of life for cancer patients. It has a pipeline of development programs for radiodermatitis, glioblastoma, and chemotherapy-induced neuropathy. The company is based in Naples, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.