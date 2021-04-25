Head to Head Survey: Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) vs. MOGU (NYSE:MOGU)

Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) and MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Cielo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.9% of MOGU shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Cielo has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MOGU has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cielo and MOGU’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cielo $2.76 billion 0.69 $401.34 million N/A N/A MOGU $117.97 million 1.36 -$314.04 million N/A N/A

Cielo has higher revenue and earnings than MOGU.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Cielo and MOGU, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cielo 1 0 0 0 1.00 MOGU 0 0 1 0 3.00

MOGU has a consensus target price of $2.80, indicating a potential upside of 67.66%. Given MOGU’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MOGU is more favorable than Cielo.

Profitability

This table compares Cielo and MOGU’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cielo 4.30% 3.52% 0.56% MOGU -309.58% -11.00% -8.82%

Summary

Cielo beats MOGU on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cielo

Cielo SA Cielo SA engages in the provision of payment processing solutions. It provides credit and debit cards, accreditation services for commercial establishments and service merchants, installation and maintenance of electronic terminals, data collection and processing of electronic and manual transactions. Its products include Sky Mobile with Reader, Sky ZIP, wired and wireless machine, 3G and wi-fi machine, Sky IOL, TEF, Sky mobile, and payment by Link. The company was founded on November 23, 1995 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

About MOGU

MOGU Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products provided by third party merchants, including beauty products and accessories. It also provides online marketing, commission, financing, and other services to merchants and users. The company offers its products through mobile apps, including flagship Mogujie app, mini-programs on Weixin, Weixin pay and QQ Wallet entryways, and Mogujie.com and Meilishuo.com websites to users. The company was formerly known as Meili Inc. and changed its name to MOGU Inc. in November 2018. MOGU Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

