Head-To-Head Survey: Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) and Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) and Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Sotera Health and Progyny, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Sotera Health
|0
|0
|10
|0
|3.00
|Progyny
|0
|0
|6
|0
|3.00
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Sotera Health and Progyny’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Sotera Health
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Progyny
|$229.68 million
|20.20
|-$8.57 million
|$0.11
|483.55
Sotera Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Progyny.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
58.5% of Progyny shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.3% of Progyny shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares Sotera Health and Progyny’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Sotera Health
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Progyny
|1.03%
|7.43%
|5.04%
Summary
Progyny beats Sotera Health on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Sotera Health
Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries. It serves medical devices; pharmaceuticals; food and agricultural products; and commercial, advanced, and specialty application industries. The company was formerly known as Sotera Health Topco, Inc. and changed its name to Sotera Health Company in October 2020. Sotera Health Company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Broadview Heights, Ohio.
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc., a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists. The company also offers Progyny Rx, an integrated pharmacy benefits solution that provides its members with access to the medications needed during their treatment. In addition, it provides surrogacy and adoption reimbursement programs for employers. The company was formerly known as Auxogyn, Inc. and changed its name to Progyny, Inc. in 2015. Progyny, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
