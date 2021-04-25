Head to Head Survey: Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) versus Vonage (NASDAQ:VG)

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) and Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Verizon Communications and Vonage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verizon Communications 14.76% 32.15% 6.87% Vonage -1.99% 9.76% 3.99%

64.9% of Verizon Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of Vonage shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Verizon Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Vonage shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Verizon Communications and Vonage, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verizon Communications 0 9 7 0 2.44 Vonage 0 4 6 0 2.60

Verizon Communications currently has a consensus price target of $62.69, suggesting a potential upside of 9.40%. Vonage has a consensus price target of $14.39, suggesting a potential upside of 2.48%. Given Verizon Communications’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Verizon Communications is more favorable than Vonage.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Verizon Communications and Vonage’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verizon Communications $131.87 billion 1.80 $19.27 billion $4.81 11.91 Vonage $1.19 billion 2.94 -$19.48 million $0.19 73.89

Verizon Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Vonage. Verizon Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vonage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Verizon Communications has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vonage has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Verizon Communications beats Vonage on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc. offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches. It also provides residential fixed connectivity solutions, including internet, video, and voice services; and sells network access to mobile virtual network operators. As of December 31, 2020, it had approximately 94 million wireless retail connections, 7 million broadband connections, and 4 million Fios video connections. The company's Business segment provides network connectivity products, including private networking, private cloud connectivity, virtual and software defined networking, and internet access services; and internet protocol-based voice and video services, unified communications and collaboration tools, and customer contact center solutions. This segment also offers a suite of management and data security services; domestic and global voice and data solutions, including voice calling, messaging services, conferencing, contact center solutions, and private line and data access networks; customer premises equipment; installation, maintenance, and site services; and Internet of Things products and services. As of December 31, 2020, it had approximately 27 million wireless retail postpaid connections and 482 thousand broadband connections. The company was formerly known as Bell Atlantic Corporation and changed its name to Verizon Communications Inc. in June 2000. Verizon Communications Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution. This segment also provides Vonage Business Communications, a cloud-native proprietary technology platform that delivers integrated unified communication services; and Vonage Business Enterprise, a cloud based platform for mid-market and enterprise customers that provides unified communication and collaboration services, including voice, data, video, mobile, and contact center services. The Consumer segment provides home telephone services through various service plans with basic features, including voicemail, call waiting, call forwarding, simulring, visual voicemail, and extensions, as well as area code selection, virtual phone number, and Web-enabled voicemail. In addition, the company provides procured high-speed broadband Internet services and Vonage-enabled devices. Vonage Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Holmdel, New Jersey.

