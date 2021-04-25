HeartBout Market Capitalization Tops $318,907.20 (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 25th. HeartBout has a market capitalization of $318,907.20 and approximately $5,619.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HeartBout has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HeartBout coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HeartBout alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00064699 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00018307 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00061276 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.76 or 0.00094092 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $340.48 or 0.00685158 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,818.04 or 0.07683192 BTC.

About HeartBout

HeartBout (HB) is a coin. Its launch date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here . HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

Buying and Selling HeartBout

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HeartBout Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HeartBout and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.