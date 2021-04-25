Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Reaches Market Cap of $1.96 Billion

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Over the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000503 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $1.96 billion and $294.68 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00067542 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00044375 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.76 or 0.00302445 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00009518 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00024511 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,084,618,994 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

