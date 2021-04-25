HedgeTrade (HEDG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $42,099.00

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be bought for $1.22 or 0.00002451 BTC on popular exchanges. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $425.00 million and approximately $42,099.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HedgeTrade alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004023 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 40.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003461 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00040367 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001222 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 407.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000361 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000543 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006062 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00020318 BTC.

HedgeTrade Coin Profile

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HedgeTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HedgeTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.