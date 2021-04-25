HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $442.80 Million

Analysts expect HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) to announce sales of $442.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for HEICO’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $451.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $436.00 million. HEICO posted sales of $468.15 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HEICO will report full-year sales of $1.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow HEICO.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. HEICO had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $417.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on HEI shares. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HEICO in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of HEICO from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HEICO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.88.

In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $66,530.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Neitzel sold 978 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $130,895.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 901 shares in the company, valued at $120,589.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in HEICO by 625.0% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in HEICO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in HEICO by 262.9% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in HEICO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HEICO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 26.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HEI opened at $139.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. HEICO has a 12 month low of $74.25 and a 12 month high of $141.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.55. The company has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.79, a PEG ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.20.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

