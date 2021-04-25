Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

HEINY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Heineken from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

HEINY opened at $58.66 on Friday. Heineken has a fifty-two week low of $38.45 and a fifty-two week high of $58.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.50. The company has a market capitalization of $67.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. Heineken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.93%.

About Heineken

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. It operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

