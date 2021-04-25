Helix (HLIX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $145.00

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Helix coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Helix has a market capitalization of $165,285.82 and $145.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Helix has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00037221 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001187 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00005669 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002962 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Helix

Helix is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 33,036,916 coins and its circulating supply is 32,911,087 coins. The official website for Helix is helix-crypto.com . Helix’s official message board is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Helix Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using U.S. dollars.

