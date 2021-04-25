Hellenic Coin (HNC) Price Tops $3.03

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.03 or 0.00006085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hellenic Coin has a market capitalization of $211.51 million and $364,536.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.89 or 0.00456370 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004616 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000589 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hellenic Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

