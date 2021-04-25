HelloGold Trading Down 11.5% Over Last 7 Days (HGT)

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One HelloGold coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HelloGold has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. HelloGold has a market capitalization of $453,403.66 and approximately $49.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About HelloGold

HelloGold is a coin. It launched on August 25th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 coins. HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here . HelloGold’s official message board is medium.com/hellogold . HelloGold’s official website is www.hgfoundation.io . The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HelloGold is a start-up that creates simple and accessible gold products for everyone, providing access to gold as a form of savings, loan collateral and remittance (value transfer). Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, HelloGold built the world’s first Shariah compliant gold digital application that changes the way you buy and sell gold. The Hello Gold foundation (HGF) is an organisation that was setup byu HelloGold to serve two primary objectives: Accelerate the use of blockchain technology for use by the mass marketExpand the availability of products that help the underserved and unbanked in emerging markets to have better and more affordable access to simple financial products beyond cash; i.e. providing the ability to diversify savings and better preserve wealth”

HelloGold Coin Trading

