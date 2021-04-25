Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $299.68 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to report sales of $299.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $333.00 million and the lowest is $277.00 million. Helmerich & Payne posted sales of $633.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 52.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Helmerich & Payne.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.03). Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. The company had revenue of $246.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

HP has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler cut Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1,150.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,350,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $401,842,000 after acquiring an additional 15,963,594 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,094,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $349,589,000 after acquiring an additional 559,180 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth $160,711,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth $33,267,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,366,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,648,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP opened at $25.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.92. Helmerich & Payne has a 1 year low of $12.87 and a 1 year high of $33.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 2.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -116.28%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

