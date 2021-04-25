Helmet.insure Hits One Day Volume of $2.06 Million (HELMET)

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Over the last seven days, Helmet.insure has traded 24.8% lower against the US dollar. Helmet.insure has a total market cap of $54.27 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helmet.insure coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.85 or 0.00003719 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Helmet.insure alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00060125 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.70 or 0.00271052 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004480 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $515.92 or 0.01038202 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00023920 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,521.18 or 0.99653331 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $316.88 or 0.00637668 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Helmet.insure Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,367,114 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Buying and Selling Helmet.insure

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helmet.insure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helmet.insure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helmet.insure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Helmet.insure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helmet.insure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.