Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Purchased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 60.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,354 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.26% of Henry Schein worth $25,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the third quarter worth about $38,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 1,087.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein stock opened at $74.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.83 and a 12 month high of $74.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Deborah Derby purchased 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,327.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HSIC shares. TheStreet downgraded Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henry Schein has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.17.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.