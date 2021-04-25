Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Purchased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 60.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,354 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.26% of Henry Schein worth $25,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the third quarter worth about $38,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 1,087.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Henry Schein stock opened at $74.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.83 and a 12 month high of $74.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
In other news, Director Deborah Derby purchased 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,327.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on HSIC shares. TheStreet downgraded Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henry Schein has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.17.
Henry Schein Company Profile
Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.
