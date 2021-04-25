HEROcoin Price Tops $0.0211 (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 25th. One HEROcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0211 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. HEROcoin has a total market capitalization of $5.24 million and $47,393.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00065044 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00018922 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001918 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00064021 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.01 or 0.00723062 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.36 or 0.00094676 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,971.93 or 0.07617691 BTC.

About HEROcoin

HEROcoin (PLAY) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,225,772 coins. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

HEROcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

