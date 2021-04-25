HeroNode Price Tops $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (HER)

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 25th. One HeroNode coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HeroNode has a total market cap of $417,273.16 and $441.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HeroNode has traded 38.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00063914 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00017800 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00060318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00094403 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.85 or 0.00690636 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,679.54 or 0.07657796 BTC.

HeroNode Coin Profile

HeroNode (HER) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,104,440,665 coins. The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HeroNode’s official website is heronode.io . HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node . HeroNode’s official message board is medium.com/@hero_node

According to CryptoCompare, “Hero Node is a blockchain based ecosystem for dApps, allowing development without the need to understand the complicated blockchain underlying technology. Hero Node utilizes the Hero Protocol to integrate different public blockchains and build a cross-blockchain, cross-development solution for dApps. Hero Node will also build a fully decentralized node network which contains multiple kinds of public chain and IPFS storage to support fully decentralized applications. HER is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the HeroNode ecosystem. “

HeroNode Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeroNode should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HeroNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

