Hess Midstream LP Declares Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:HESM)

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) announced a dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.4526 per share on Thursday, May 13th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

Hess Midstream has raised its dividend payment by 198.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

HESM opened at $22.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $401.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 2.33. Hess Midstream has a 52 week low of $14.17 and a 52 week high of $23.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.23.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 3.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hess Midstream will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HESM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hess Midstream from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Hess Midstream in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hess Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Hess Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

In other news, CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $60,112.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at $526,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John A. Gatling sold 1,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $39,870.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,702.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,460,195 shares of company stock worth $70,154,386.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

