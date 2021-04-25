Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

HESM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hess Midstream from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Hess Midstream in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Hess Midstream stock opened at $22.28 on Friday. Hess Midstream has a 1-year low of $14.17 and a 1-year high of $23.69. The company has a market cap of $401.66 million, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.23.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Hess Midstream will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4526 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is 149.17%.

In other news, CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 3,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $79,804.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Corp Hess sold 3,450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $69,931,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,460,195 shares of company stock valued at $70,154,386.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HESM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 7.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,820,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,593,000 after acquiring an additional 129,407 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Hess Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $873,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Hess Midstream in the third quarter valued at $609,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Hess Midstream by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 14,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hess Midstream by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 14,237 shares during the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

