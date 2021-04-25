HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) vs. ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Financial Survey

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) and ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HEXO and ChromaDex’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HEXO $60.46 million 11.51 -$406.37 million ($0.96) -5.92 ChromaDex $46.29 million 11.75 -$32.15 million ($0.52) -15.67

ChromaDex has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HEXO. ChromaDex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HEXO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.3% of HEXO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.7% of ChromaDex shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of ChromaDex shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

HEXO has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ChromaDex has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HEXO and ChromaDex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HEXO -517.61% -13.15% -10.35% ChromaDex -39.86% -100.14% -50.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for HEXO and ChromaDex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HEXO 3 5 4 0 2.08 ChromaDex 0 0 3 0 3.00

HEXO currently has a consensus target price of $4.18, suggesting a potential downside of 26.50%. ChromaDex has a consensus target price of $14.33, suggesting a potential upside of 75.87%. Given ChromaDex’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ChromaDex is more favorable than HEXO.

Summary

ChromaDex beats HEXO on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. Additionally, it offers cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brand; and cannabis products under Original Stash and Up brand names. The company was formerly known as The Hydropothecary Corporation and changes its name to HEXO Corp. in August 2018. HEXO Corp. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Kanata, Canada.

About ChromaDex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products. The company also commercializes NAD+ precursor nicotinamide riboside as the flagship ingredient NIAGEN; NIAGEN as an active ingredient in its consumer products under the TRU NIAGEN name; and IMMULINA, a Braun-type lipoproteins, including spirulina extracts and active compounds, which are used to support human immune function. It also offers analytical reference standards and services comprising supply of products to conduct quality control of raw materials and consumer products in dietary supplements, cosmetics, food and beverages, life sciences, and pharmaceutical industries. The company distributes TRU NIAGEN products direct to consumers through its propriety ecommerce platform TRUNIAGEN.com, Amazon, and other internet marketplaces, as well as specialty retailers and direct healthcare practitioners in the United States. ChromaDex Corporation is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

